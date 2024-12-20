Milburn lead singer, and Sheffield Wednesday fan, Joe Carnall, thinks it’s ‘incredible’ how the Owls’ sustain a fanbase the way that they do.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like thousands of others, Carnall watched his football club fall from being top-flight regulars to Premier League no-shows over the past three decades, remembering the Chris Waddles and David Hirsts to following along in League One at times when there was a genuine concern that another drop may have been on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the team on the other side of the city, Sheffield United, have enjoyed time with the big boys and even flirted with European football - yet there is still a generation of football fans being raised that will call Hillsborough their home - regardless of who they watch Wednesday play there.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Speaking on this week’s episode of the ‘All Wednesday’ show, Carnall said, “We’ve been bang average or less for 24 years now, and the other side have had loads of excitement - with obviously some troughs as well. So in terms of getting the youth to support Wednesday it’s incredible how we manage to sustain such a fanbase, because we’ve been so bad when you compare it to them… But it does make the success even tastier, doesn’t it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm on Wednesday evenings to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.