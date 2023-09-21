If matches were halted at the 45-minute mark in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday’s start to the season would read a little differently.

They’d have their first victory, they’d have lost only twice from their seven games. They’d be 18th in the table and talk would be of ‘pushing on’ rather than growing concern over when their torrid winless start might end.

The only table that counts has them second-bottom and winless, seemingly scrambling for a way forward.

Spiralling second half performances have cost them dearly, as they did so brazenly at home to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

It was the latest example of an encouraging first half display that faded and handed over control - in the end it was Boro who enacted changes of impact and it was Boro would walked away the more likely of the two teams to win it.

Wednesday’s overall xG statistics are not something they’ll want to highlight too readily. As per Wyscout, theirs is the lowest in the Championship at 0.66.

Their xGA (expected goals against) doesn’t read too badly - they are 15th in the league conceding chances at a rate of 9.43 across the campaign so far.

But the disaprity in first and second half performances are especially bleak in defence.

Their defensive effort pushes their first half xGA (expected goals against) from 0.61 to an eye-watering 1.14. It would suggest that on quality of chances they are almost twice as bad at defending after the break than before.

They are handing over control of matches. And ranking second-bottom for shots and percentage shots on target, it is costing them dearly.

Owls boss Xisco has spoken on a number of occasions about ‘condition physical’ - but so far won’t be drawn on whether he feels fitness levels are an issue in his squad.

Tuesday evening’s goalscorer Anthony Musaba believes it is more of a mental issue.

“It’s in our mind,” he told The Star. “We are starting good and the goals we are conceding are in the second half. It is concentration.

“We are close to the points and we have to focus on that.

“We have to keep working and keep in our mind that we must focus from the beginning to the end. It feels like we are close to getting three points but it is focus. We lose that.”

Wednesday make the trip to Swansea City on Saturday in what after Middlesbrough is another opportunity to take their first win against a team that is yet to do so.