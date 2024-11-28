Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Derby County on Sunday hoping to grab their first win at Pride Park since 2006.

Derby County has not traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Sheffield Wednesday, who will want to go one better than their last four efforts at Pride Park, which have all ended in a draw. Danny Röhl’s side have looked a different proposition after the international break and have been front-foot in their approach, taking 16 shots on goal in each of their last two matches - a draw with Cardiff City and an away win at Hull City.

An area of their play that will come under scrutiny this weekend is set pieces. The Rams are the division’s top scorers from dead balls this season, with 12 goals arriving in that form including penalties - more than half their total of 22. Coventry City and Millwall are the second most profitable dead ball side in the Championship - though they sit a way further back with seven set piece goals apiece.

Wednesday, on the other hand, have found defending set pieces difficult with no second tier side having conceded more than their 10. New coach Andy Parslow and analyst Ben King have been brought in to aid what has served as something of an Achilles heel - and improvements have been made.

“We have to look differently to the set pieces,” Owls boss Danny Röhl said last week. “There is always the first ball and this at the moment is what we are defending much, much better. I think the conceded goals are at the moment not from the first touch on a free-kick or a corner, now we speak more about the second phase of the set pieces and this is what we must improve, keeping the structure, the man marking, being organised.

“This is what we are working on, we had this topic in the last weeks always. We spoke to the players about what phases of the game we need to step up in. When you look back; Norwich and Sheffield United, in both games together they overplayed our centre-backs and wing-backs only four times in two games. Compared with other teams in the league this is a good data. But it is not just defence in open play, it is defence in set pieces.”