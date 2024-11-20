‘It’s all a team effort’ - Talking food and nutritionists with Sheffield Wednesday's head chef
We went behind the scenes at Hillsborough for the latest edition of the All Wednesday show to try out some of the stadium fare on offer at S6, with Cox rolling out the red carpet to showcase what fans can actually get for themselves on matchday.
But part of our conversation did shift to the first team, with the long-serving chef explaining how they work closely with the club’s sports scientists and nutritionists to put together their meals on a daily basis at the training ground as well as when it comes to game day as well.
Speaking to Joe from the kiosks at Wednesday’s home ground, he said, “I’ve got a good team at the training ground that I oversee, and it’s a different way of working when you’re travelling on the bus with them - you have to operate and prepare things in a different way.
“It’s about giving them what they need after the games, and we have sports scientists and nutritionists that advise us on what they want. So it’s all a team effort.”
