Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s Executive Head Chef, Rob Cox, is not just tasked with looking after Danny Röhl and his players - it’s the fans, too.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We went behind the scenes at Hillsborough for the latest edition of the All Wednesday show to try out some of the stadium fare on offer at S6, with Cox rolling out the red carpet to showcase what fans can actually get for themselves on matchday.

But part of our conversation did shift to the first team, with the long-serving chef explaining how they work closely with the club’s sports scientists and nutritionists to put together their meals on a daily basis at the training ground as well as when it comes to game day as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Speaking to Joe from the kiosks at Wednesday’s home ground, he said, “I’ve got a good team at the training ground that I oversee, and it’s a different way of working when you’re travelling on the bus with them - you have to operate and prepare things in a different way.

“It’s about giving them what they need after the games, and we have sports scientists and nutritionists that advise us on what they want. So it’s all a team effort.”

You can watch this full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm on Wednesday evenings to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.