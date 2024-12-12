Jon McClure isn’t the only one who yearns for Sheffield Wednesday to be hosting the big boys of the Premier League at Hillsborough once again.

In May it’ll be exactly 25 years since Wednesday’s relegation from the top-flight of English football was confirmed, and unlike most of the other teams that have dropped out of there in the quarter of a century that has followed, the Owls have never made it back up.

McClure, the lead singer of Reverend and the Makers, hopes that one day his side can return there - even if it’s just so his children can experience what it’s like to have some of the world’s best footballers treading the grass at Hillsborough. And he feels like the Owls’ long-suffering fans deserve it, too.

Speaking on this week’s edition of the show, McClure said, “It’s a special club, Wednesday, and the fanbase that they’ve got compared to how well we’ve done is so disproportionate… We’d go mad (if Owls reached the Premier League), wouldn’t we? And I think the fanbase deserves it…

“The Championship is a great league, and we’ve had some great games in it, but I just miss - and it’s a nostalgic thing - being a kid and being at those Premiership games. When we were playing Manchester United and you’ve got Cantona and Beckham at Hillsborough… I just wish my kids could experience that.”

