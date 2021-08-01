Williams was only at Wednesday for a short amount of time and leaves a hole manager Darren Moore is hoping to fill sooner rather than later, having interviewed candidates last week.

As revealed by The Star, one candidate under consideration is Moore’s former Bradford City teammate Wayne Jacobs, who acted as his assistant during his time as manager of West Bromwich Albion.

Jacobs, who is working outside of professional football in West Yorkshire, is a lifelong Wednesdayite and started his playing career at Hillsborough, moving on to Hull City as a youngster having made six appearances for the Owls.

Darren Moore and Wayne Jacobs have been close friends since their time together at Bradford City.

Asked whether Jacobs may prove to be a candidate for the vacant first team coach role, Moore confirmed it was a possibility.

“I understand why the media may have linked us,” he said. “I've known Wayne a long, long time and I've worked with him before.

“It's a possibility and that's all I can say.

“Our friendship goes back many, many years and we worked together well. Would I be drawn to say that it is Wayne? I wouldn't be able to say that at this moment in time. He's a really good man and a dear friend of mine.”

Moore has already made his presence felt in terms of the backroom staff, having brought in Jamie Smith as his assistant manager and more recently Adriano Basso as goalkeeper coach.