"It's a pity" Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained
Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith has suffered a setback in his effort to step back into the thrust of the club's survival effort.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last season's Owls top scorer was missing from their midweek defeat at Norwich City having made a comeback from the bench at Stoke City over the weekend. Smith had missed four matches with an unspecified muscle issue leading into their last-gasp win in the Potteries.
It could well be that the 32-year-old would have been used at Carrow Road as Wednesday sought to chase the game in what ended as a 3-1 defeat despite bright moments of pressure. While Owls boss Danny Röhl admitted Smith's absence was a blow, there is hope he will not miss too much more action as he looks to overcome his niggle.
The Owls welcome QPR to Hillsborough on Saturday in what is another tight turnaround. Like fellow goal threat Josh Windass, it may well be that Smith has to sit out the weekend's clash, though reports on both injuries were not spoken of in absolute terms.
"He has a small injury in the same area as before," Röhl told The Star when asked for the reasons behind Smith's absence. "It's a pity and we will have to have a look at what we can do in the next days. That is why he was not involved with us today."
Wednesday had more of the ball and took more shots on against Norwich but gave away the better of the chances, with a philosophical Röhl left rueing the carrying-out of pressing instructions and the execution of key moments.