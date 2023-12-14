"It's a pity" Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained

Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith has suffered a setback in his effort to step back into the thrust of the club's survival effort.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last season's Owls top scorer was missing from their midweek defeat at Norwich City having made a comeback from the bench at Stoke City over the weekend. Smith had missed four matches with an unspecified muscle issue leading into their last-gasp win in the Potteries.

It could well be that the 32-year-old would have been used at Carrow Road as Wednesday sought to chase the game in what ended as a 3-1 defeat despite bright moments of pressure. While Owls boss Danny Röhl admitted Smith's absence was a blow, there is hope he will not miss too much more action as he looks to overcome his niggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls welcome QPR to Hillsborough on Saturday in what is another tight turnaround. Like fellow goal threat Josh Windass, it may well be that Smith has to sit out the weekend's clash, though reports on both injuries were not spoken of in absolute terms.

"He has a small injury in the same area as before," Röhl told The Star when asked for the reasons behind Smith's absence. "It's a pity and we will have to have a look at what we can do in the next days. That is why he was not involved with us today."