There are further reports coming from Italy that Sheffield Wednesday are edging close to the signing of an AC Milan goalkeeper called up for duty with his country in recent months.

Questions around speculation around the potential signing of Colombian stopper Devis Vasquez from the Italian giants were batted back by Wednesday manager Xisco after the Owls’ final friendly of preseason against Luton Town on Saturday.

His side have Cameron Dawson as the only senior goalkeeping option at current, though highly-rated teenager Pierce Charles - who deputised as second choice in any absences of Dawson or David Stockdale last season - has impressed this summer.

Reknowned football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio first reported interest from Wednesday in Vasquez.

Xisco broke with his recent record of discussing interest in the likes of Baily Peacock-Farrell and Pol Valentin when in conversation with The Star post-match, saying he was unaware of the report.

Vitally, though, the Spaniard gave no indication of whether there was substance to the report itself.

“I know nothing,” he replied when asked about the Colombian. “Sometimes in England I’m not checking the reports, and I’m not checking in Italy. I don’t know anything about that report - you’re the one that’s told me.”

Now Luca Maninetti, a reporter specialising in the reporting of AC Milan, has said a deal between the clubs could be done, suggesting Vasquez is ‘outbound’ to Wednesday.

Vasquez was signed by the European giants in January for a fee of around $500k, though he is yet to make an appearance for them. He has spent time in the senior international set-up with Colombia but again is yet to make his debut.

The Owls are working hard behind the scenes to get a flurry of new faces in the door before the transfer window shuts, Xisco has said, and could get some work done before the visit of Southampton on Friday.