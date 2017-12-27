'It's not a nice moment' - Sheffield Wednesday star reveals how players learned of Carlos Carvalhal's exit

Sheffield Wednesday players were summoned to an unscheduled staff meeting on the morning of Christmas Eve to be told that Carlos Carvalhal was leaving the club.

The former head coach's Hillsborough exit was confirmed that day, after defeat to Middlesbrough took their winless run to seven games. The Owls, before the Boxing Day success at Nottingham Forest, had won just six times this season and had been 15th in the Championship table.

Carlos Carvalhal said goodbye to the Sheffield Wednesday players on Christmas Eve

Lee Bullen was placed in temporary charge until a new man is appointed by chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Adam Reach, who scored in that 3-0 win at the City Ground said the players were called in on Sunday, where Carvalhal bid his goodbyes, with Reach revealing it was a difficult day and one that he had yet to experience in his career.

"We found out on Sunday morning, there was a meeting called in the morning with all the staff and that doesn't often happen so we put two and two together," said Reach.

"Carlos said his piece, said thank you and said his goodbyes. It's not a nice moment, that's the first time I've been directly involved in the dressing room when the manager's left. It's not nice but it's football, that's the job at the end of the day. Managers leave, players leave, you've got to get on with it and I think we've all stood behind Bully, he's come in and done well. He's put his trust in us and our trust in him and it came together (at Forest)."

Adam Reach with former boss Carlos Carvalhal

Reach says that Carvalhal will be missed by the players but feels everyone has to move on now and concentrate on the future for the good of the club.

When asked if the players felt they had let down the former boss, Reach replied: "It's a tough one, obviously yes, results weren't as good as we all collectively wanted but everything comes to an end and sometimes it's not the players' fault or the manager's fault.

"Under Carlos, the club had a successful two years and it's difficult to keep that high level of performance and results and unfortunately it slipped. The club have made a decision and felt it was in the best interests of the club to try someone new and that's football."

He added: "Me personally, Carlos brought me to the club and I'm going to miss him. He was a very good manager and a great bubbly person around the training ground. I wish him all the best and so do all the players but that's over now, there's always a present and a future, it's not about the past now we have to just get on with it and pick up results."

Adam Reach was brought to Sheffield Wednesday by Carlos Carvalhal