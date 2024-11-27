"It matters" - Sheffield Wednesday flyer reflects on Owls' form and reduced role

Sheffield Wednesday’s Flying Dutchman believes the side are heading in the right direction - and touched on his new status within the squad.

Anthony Musaba was a star man in last season’s Championship effort, scoring eight times and contributing five assists to their survival mission and finishing as the club’s top goal-getter. He started their opening four league matches this time out but has since seen his role scaled back - since their 3-0 defeat at Millwall in August he has started only one Championship game.

The high-potential youngster has made an impact from the bench however and has one goal and thre assists in 646 minutes of league football this season. His focus is on developing his game and continuing Wednesday’s newly-found momentum. The Owls won at Hull City on Tuesday evening to claim a third away win in four. Musaba got the assist for Michael Smith’s match-sealing goal.

“I enjoy every time I play football,” he told BBC Sheffield. “I am playing not so much from the starting 11, but that’s football. It’s the choice of the coach. The most important thing now is that we are in a good direction, that we’re taking the points that we need to take and we are going where we need to go. That is what matters.

“I think at the start of the season after Plymouth, we had some difficult games that gave us a bit of a downfall but at the end of the day we had games that were playable for us. This is why we have taken the points. This is football. We are happy with our three points.”

The win elevated the Owls up to 12th place ahead of the Wednesday evening match schedule. It’s a tightly-packed division in which the midtablers could seek to challenge for positions around the play-off places with a strong run of form.

Speaking at Hull, Musaba continued: “The second half the game changed a bit, we had more control defensively and we were looking on the counter attacks. We had to take our chances because our structure was good and I’m happy that we could get the goal for a 2-0 to complete the game and take three points back home.

“That was the important thing. When you look at the table, you see the points are tight, so it was important to have the three points now to go on to where we want to be. It matters. We are moving in the right direction, especially if you compare it to last season. We are in a positive way, we need to keep going on this way and take as many points as possible.”