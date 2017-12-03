‘It looked a penalty to me,’ says Sheffield Wednesday forward after draw with Hull City

Atdhe Nuhiu reckons the Owls should have had a late penalty in their controversial Hillsborough draw to struggling Hull City.

Wednesday were left fuming when referee Mike Jones waved play on after Adam Reach’s 82nd minute shot appeared to strike Michael Dawson in the arm. Jones was unmoved and his decision incensed Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal, who was sent to the stands for his protests.

Nuhiu said: “It looked like a penalty from my view but I haven’t seen a replay yet but from where I was it looked a penalty.

“I don’t like to get on at referees because they are also human and they make mistakes.

“But the guy is on the floor with is hands out and he’s not the keeper. It was a good save but he’s not the keeper.”

Nuhiu, a second half sub, feels the Owls deserved to pick up maximum points.

“They didn’t have a shot on target in the second half apart from the equaliser,” he said.

“But that is football sometimes you draw a game that is undeserved and other times we might not play as well and get a point out of it.

“To take it from 1-0 down to 2-1 up shows we have good spirit and good character in the team. We never gave up and in the end we changed the game.”