"It is what it is": Sheffield Wednesday defender speaks honestly on future as contract nears end

In and out of the side in recent weeks, the former Wigan Athletic man admitted it has been tough not to have had a settled run of games and said his focus was now on earning that time in the side.

His contract is up in the summer and with Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson injured, it might well be that his opportunity is now.

Asked whether he had had any talks with the club over his future, Dunkley told The Star: “It hasn't been mentioned to me. I am coming to the end of my contract.

Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Chey Dunkley has spoken about his future with the Owls.

“I have been in football a while and know those talks might be had closer to January. If not, no problem. I just have to be ready. As it stands, there haven't been talks. It doesn't bother me.

“Would I like to stay at this club? Of course, I would. Am I going to be definitely here? I can't tell you that. I haven't spoken to the gaffer or people higher.”

Dunkley said he appreciates things are not always straight-forward in football but hammered home his affinity for the club.

He said: “There is more to it, in terms of contracts and playing football and what deals are proposed, that is common sense. Would I want to represent this club moving forward? Of course.

“Whether it happens, that's out of my hands at the moment because nobody has come to me or my representatives, which is fine. Maybe it’s not the right time? It is what it is.

“I haven’t thought about it because I don’t look too far ahead.

“As a player, it can be tough when you get to January and people are talking, I’ve been there before. But it might be a bit too soon, not on my side of things but on the club’s side of things.”

“I'm not here to hold the club to ransom. I'm contracted until the end of the season and I want to focus on Sheffield Wednesday. If those talks come, then they can speak to my representatives and that’s great.