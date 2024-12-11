Danny Röhl gave Jamal Lowe his first start in 49 days in Sheffield Wednesday’s narrow defeat against Blackburn Rovers - and was rewarded with a spritely display from the Jamaica international.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe’s name was a surprise inclusion in the line-up ahead of go-to forwards Michael Smith and Ike Ugbo and offered him an opportunity down the middle of the pitch as a starter for the first time since defeat at Millwall in September. He linked play and was a star performer in a pressing game the Wednesday boss praised post-match.

Asked why he plumped for the 30-year-old in a period that will see squad rotation amid a whirlwind of fixtures, Röhl said: “He scored against Derby and I saw him in the training. I saw Michael Smith worked really hard against Preston over 90 minutes. We had three games in a row and I must say it was the right decision to start with Jamal. You can speak before the game about this and this, but I try to make all the decisions for the success of my team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is how I choose my team and it is game by game because I am convinced in my decisions. It is not about names, it is about how we can win games, how much impact we can have.”

The Owls got themselves into good attacking positions in the match but failed to test Blackburn keeper Ashley Pears with enough regularity - though Yan Valery struck the woodwork with a first half header.

A frustrated Röhl continued: “We can create opportunities in great areas, we have good dribbling sometimes, but then to find the teammate or have the extra pass to create from a good opportunity to a better opportunity? We work on this again and again. This is the difference between other teams and us.”