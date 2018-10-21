‘It is important we get the clean sheet monkey off our back,’ admits in-form Sheffield Wednesday star

Midfield maestro Adam Reach is convinced it is just a matter of time before Sheffield Wednesday end their clean sheet drought.

The Owls, who dropped to 11th in the Championship rankings after the weekend's fixtures, are still searching for a first league shut out this season.

Jos Luhukay's side have conceded 20 goals in 13 matches.

"Cam [Cameron Dawson] and the defenders are not feeling the pressure because when you keep a clean sheet it is down to the whole team," Reach told The Star. "It is not just the goalkeeper and the defence's responsibility. It is everyone.

"We have to do a bit better collectively on the defensive side. We all have to look at ourselves.

"It is important to get that monkey off our back. It will come and we are all working hard for that (a clean sheet)."

Defensive lapses in concentration cost Wednesday dearly in Friday's 2-1 home defeat to leaders Middlesbrough.

Reach said: "We have got young players and are still growing as a team.

"The first thing we said in there after Middlesbrough is 'we have lost two games out of the last 10'. That's a good run of form.

"You are going to lose games. Middlesbrough lose games. Leeds have lost games. Every team is going to lose games but it is about how you react and we will be looking to QPR to react immediately."

The Owls will be chasing a third straight victory on the road when they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday.

Five-goal ace Reach: "What the manager does really well after a negative result is we speak about it briefly and we then brush it under the carpet. We see clips of how we did and the good stuff we have done.

"After a negative result, I think we have always reacted immediately afterwards which shows good team spirit and strong character from the players.

"We were all disappointed after Boro but we will go again and concentrate on QPR. If we go there and play like we have done in recent away games, I think we will come away with a result."

