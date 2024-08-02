Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl has paid testament to Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer ahead of a special weekend for him and his family.

Palmer sits eighth on the list of all-time appearance holders at Wednesday, a table he is looking forward to climbing after signing a new deal to stay on at S6 earlier this summer. A lifelong Wednesdayite, the Scotland international is the club’s longest-serving player and has spoken of his desire to finish a career that has been spent at S6 save for one experience-building loan stint at Tranmere Rovers as a teenager.

Saturday will see Hillsborough rise for one of its own as he steps out in a testimonial fixture against La Liga outfit CD Leganes. Wednesday are expected to name a strong side for the run-out, which will serve as their final friendly fixture heading into their Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle on August 11.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke glowingly on the versatile 32-year-old and spoke of the importance of a fan-packed afternoon to salute the service to one of the club’s most excellent ambassadors. Though the match is serving as a testimonial, a full-throttle outing is expected as Wednesday look to make their final steps into their Championship preparation.

“To be so long at one club is outstanding,” Röhl told The Star. “It's great to have such a player here and he was such a big, big part of staying up last season. It was my wish to keep him also as a person to lead this group. Hopefully he can enjoy the day, it is his day. Hopefully we can see a lot of supporters there, we will stay together, have a good evening after a good afternoon and a good game and then we can really look forward.”