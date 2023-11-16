Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday manager, is pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on October 21, 2023 in Watford, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Odd to say after a 4-0 home loss and a fourth defeat in five under a new boss, but these results only underline that Sheffield Wednesday have to stick with Danny Rohl come what may.

The club has boxed itself in. There is no other viable option; nor should there be. A time for taking the obvious other option was before the 34-year-old German - the youngest manager in the top four divisions - was appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realistically, an experienced campaigner, maybe temporary, would have had a better chance of keeping Wednesday up. That’s in the opinion of many outside this column as well. And as with previous post-Wembley events, there is no wisdom after the event with any of this. But all those routes were ignored and, fair play, a long-sighted new managerial team appointed.

It would be so short-sighted to even consider changing course at this point and a majority of Owls fans clearly appreciate that. They recognise that Rohl can’t be blamed for the club’s predicament and, for all the understandably harsh criticism he encountered, neither can his fleeting predecessor Xisco Munoz.

The players fairly can be blamed - up to a point. That was just such a flimsy effort against Millwall last Saturday; the way they folded unacceptable after such a promising start. But you go back to the source of the problem and it is clearly rooted in two things;- 1/ Chaotic decision-making on the management. 2/ Poor recruitment in the summer. That will take months, even years, and several windows to put right. And for all the players’ apparent inadequacies, how can you make a proper judgment when the reality is that, since the Wembley promotion triumph, they have served three managers plus a caretaker?

All have had their own ideas and demands. It will take Rohl time to break through the confusion and establish some clarity. That might be too late to keep Wednesday in the Championship, though I still don’t think it is beyond this group. But a club reaps what it sows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another old saying is also apt - you make your bed and you lie in it. However lumpy and uncomfortable that might be, with the Owls lying well adrift at the bottom, you have to stick it out.