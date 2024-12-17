Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is pleased with the progress that Akin Famewo is making - saying that he could be given some time off to ‘refresh the mindset’.

Famewo was dealt a cruel blow earlier this season when he picked up a serious injury in the win over Portsmouth, an injury that is due to keep him sidelined until at least March as he undergoes his rehabilitation.

Röhl is no stranger to injury setbacks, dealing with injuries during his own short career before he shifted his focus to coaching and management, and he says that he’s trying to draw on his own experiences as he looks for the best way to handle the defender’s comeback - which includes being there for him from a mental perspective as much as a physical one.

The timing of Famewo’s injury couldn’t have been worse as the 26-year-old had found some fantastic form in an Owls shirt, and his manager has spoken of the work that they’re doing on his road to recovery.

“I spoke in the morning with him at breakfast to get a bit of insight,” the Wednesday boss said last week. “He’s doing well. I think for him the hardest thing is that you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel, you have to work, work, work - sometimes you feel like you’re further ahead, and then have to reduce things a little bit. It’s step by step, and there comes a moment when you need a bit of time off, maybe have a week on holiday where you go to refresh the mindset. I know this myself, when you’re doing rehab on your own it can be hard sometimes.

“I had an ACL, I had a big muscle injury with surgery, so I know what it means with the pain - and the first step is the rehab, but then when you come back on the pitch you’re listening to your body. It’s not the easiest one, but he’ll do this and we’ll support him. What’s important is that he still feels part of the team, I know when you’re far away from it and you train alone you can feel like you’re not, but we’re trying to make it so that he’s always around us. And this is important.”