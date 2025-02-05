The Owls do have a couple of injuries at the moment, with Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo the long-term absentees, however there will hopefully come a point in the next couple of months where that will no longer be the case and Röhl has a clean bill of health to work with.

Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko have come in to bolster the ranks, Shea Charles had his loan spell extended, and Wednesday are in better shape now than they were before the January transfer window opened - even if many feel like they needed a bit more if they were to mount a serious push up the table.

With all that considered, and if the whole team is fit and ready, would this be the Owls’ strongest XI?

1 . James Beadle - GK This one is undisputed, with Beadle very much Röhl's number one at the moment. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RB Valery has continued to improve over the course of the season, and is a big part of how the manager wants to play. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB Few will argue against this one, with Bernard now one of the first names on the teamsheet at Wednesday. | UGC Photo Sales