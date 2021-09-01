Is this Sheffield Wednesday's best XI after Saido Berahino’s shock arrival?

4. CB - Sam Hutchinson

The first toughie. Hutchinson started excellently at the heart of Wednesday’s defence before injury and seemed to strike up a solid understanding with main man at the back Dominic Iorfa. This may be the first of several ‘horses for courses’ areas. Where Moore wants to play from the back, Hutchinson gets the nod. Where the opposition have a big lump and 40 long balls in the chamber, it’s over to the more physical Chey Dunkley.

Photo: Steve Ellis