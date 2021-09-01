Is this Sheffield Wednesday's best XI after Saido Berahino’s shock arrival?

The incredible squad turnaround that has taken place at Sheffield Wednesday this summer sees depth in every position and a true competition for places not seen at Hillsborough for some time.
Darren Moore has built a squad no doubt capable of challenging at the top of the League One table and it is now up to him to use it to its full potential.
Different sides will be used to combat different opposition you feel, but with everyone at their fittest, faced up against the toughest opponents the third tier has to offer, what is now Sheffield Wednesday’s best 11 players?
Based on the Owls’ current system, our man Alex Miller had a go at naming his. We did say it was an impossible task.
1. Decisions, decisions..
..who'd be a manager? Darren Moore has a number of tough calls to make when it comes to who makes Sheffield Wednesday's best XI.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. GK - Bailey Pecock-Farrell
The easiest one to call of the lot. Peacock-Farrell has been a revelation since joining the club on loan from Burnley and has marshalled a defence that has conceded only once in 591 minutes between the sticks for Wednesday. Joe Wildsmith is an excellent deputy – who should be used for cup matches – but feels a little way behind the Northern Ireland number one as things stand.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. LB - Liam Palmer
Shifted over to the left after Hunt’s arrival, Palmer has made no fuss and looks as calm and assured as ever. A Scotland international, a modern Wednesday icon of over 300 appearances, perhaps this is the season he is settled into a position and receives the plaudits he deserves?
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. CB - Sam Hutchinson
The first toughie. Hutchinson started excellently at the heart of Wednesday’s defence before injury and seemed to strike up a solid understanding with main man at the back Dominic Iorfa. This may be the first of several ‘horses for courses’ areas. Where Moore wants to play from the back, Hutchinson gets the nod. Where the opposition have a big lump and 40 long balls in the chamber, it’s over to the more physical Chey Dunkley.
Photo: Steve Ellis