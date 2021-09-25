Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday: Live updates as Owls make two changes
Welcome to the The Star’s live matchday blog as Sheffield Wednesday take on another of League One’s ‘fallen giants’, Ipswich Town.
Both sides head into the fixture occupying a less-than-ideal position in the early-season league table after being tipped for promotion.
The Owls’ good start has stalled in recent weeks and they have picked up just one point from their last three games, while Ipswich grabbed their first win last weekend at the seventh attempt.
It was also the Tractor Boys’ first victory in all competitions under Paul Cook this season.
Both sides have made two changes for the clash.
Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:31
- Sheffield Wednesday could move into play-off positions with win
- Owls searching for first victory in four matches, Ipswich have one win all season
- Len Ashurst, the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, has passed away aged 82
- Darren Moore makes two changes to the starting line-up
A beauty!
It’s been a bit against the run of play, but what a goal to break the deadlock... Johnson whipped the ball in from the left, and it was brilliant hold-up play from Gregory to bring it down and nudge into the path of Adeniran.
The Owls midfielder went for placement over power, and deftly looped it over Hladky’s head into the top corner. Great, great goal.
Dennis Adeniran! A knock-down from Lee Gregory falls into the midfielder’s path and he loops an effort over Hladky.
Against the run of play, but who cares?
First Owls effort
A defender slips and Lee Gregory senses an opportunity to shoot, but it’s straight at the Ipswich keeper. The Owls have steadily improved in the last few minutes.
A summary of the first 20 minutes
Sheffield Wednesday have struggled to keep hold of the ball for long enough to trouble their hosts.
Ipswich score...but it’s offside
Cross comes in and the ball is flicked on before Wes Burns nods it home past Peacock-Farrell, only for the linesman to flag for offside.
Another let-off.
Quiet start from the Owls
Sheffield Wednesday are firmly playing the role of the away side for now and absorbing some early pressure from Ipswich, who have their tails up after their win last weekend.
No chances of note as of yet for the visitors, who have yet to have a spell.
Hang in there, lads.
15 minutes gone...
It’s not really settled down here... Both teams giving away possession, both teams having a bit of action in the others’ half, but Ipswich could have been two up already with the chances they’ve missed. Bonne the biggest culprit though - BPF made a big save early on.
It’s been a lot more open than I expected it to be, with neither side really finding a rhythm just yet. Ipswich certainly the better side though. - JC
Another close call
Wes Burns plays the ball across the six-yard box but thankfully for the Owls Bonne, or another Ipswich player, isn’t there to for a tap-in.
Huge chance for Ipswich
Bonne goes through one-on-one following a mistake in possession by Adeniran but he hits it straight at Peacock-Farrell. Huge let off.
Wednesday force corner after just 40 seconds
Confusion in the Ipswich defence results in an Owls corner, which comes to nothing.