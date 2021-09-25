Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday: Live updates as Owls make two changes

Both sides head into the fixture occupying a less-than-ideal position in the early-season league table after being tipped for promotion.

The Owls’ good start has stalled in recent weeks and they have picked up just one point from their last three games, while Ipswich grabbed their first win last weekend at the seventh attempt.

It was also the Tractor Boys’ first victory in all competitions under Paul Cook this season.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Both sides have made two changes for the clash.