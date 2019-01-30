Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick of, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road this weekend in Steve Bruce’s first match in charge.

The Owls will look to pick up three points and kick start the second part of the season against the struggling Championship side.

Celebrations for Sheffield Wednesday. Pic Steve Ellis.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday February 2.

Is it on tv? Can I watch the game on a live stream?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow the match?

You can get team news and follow our matchday live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri has returned for Sheffield Wednesday and Josh Onomah is expected back in training this week. Long term absentees Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee are still out.

Ipswich’s Jack Lankester is out for a number of weeks with a back injury, and Emyr Huws has also suffered a recent setback.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have an Ipswich win at 9/5, a draw is 21/10 and a Wednesday win is 13/8.

What is Wednesday and Ipswich’s form?

The Owls have won two in their last five games, having been beaten by Chelsea in their last outing in the FA Cup fourth round.

Ipswich have one win in five, which came against South Yorkshire relegation rivals Rotherham United.