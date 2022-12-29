Port Vale are the visitors to Sheffield Wednesday this evening as the Owls look to extend a run of 11 matches unbeaten in League One football.

But what of the other teams around them – and where could Darren Moore’s men end up if fixtures go one way or another this midweek?

The latter answer is that Wednesday could step into the top two – but they’re relying on a slip-up above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the teams occupying the automatic promotion places, both have testing outings.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top side Plymouth Argyle host a Wycombe Wanderers side who have burst their way back into the promotion after a difficult start to their campaign – the Chairboys have won three of their last four to rise to seventh.

Plymouth, however, have won their last two after a form wobble of their own and are top of the home form table having won a remarkable 10 in 11 at Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Ipswich Town are two points ahead of the Owls and head to Fratton Park to take on a Portsmouth side bang out of form.

But both squads have been hit by a sickness bug this week and face the prospect of unexpected absences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the teams riding behind Wednesday, form table-toppers Barnsley welcome Fleetwood Town to Oakwell hoping to claw back some of the nine points they sit back on the Owls. The Tykes have two games in hand on Wednesday.

Tomorrow Bolton Wanderers, 10 points back on Wednesday with one game in hand, make the trip to a Lincoln City outfit who have been difficult to beat at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad