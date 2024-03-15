Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two sides - both promoted through a record-breaking League One promotion race last season - sit at opposite ends of the table after contrasting starts to the campaign, though Wednesday's impressive resurgence in recent months has had them among the runners and riders below the form guide of the top four.

Wednesday have Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Kirstian Pedersen and Juan Delgado unavailable, with Ipswich harbouring issues of their own, including those unreported after problems in the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had a couple of issues from the game and during the training week," McKenna said. "Nothing major.

"Of course, I don’t want to give away too much going into a really important game tomorrow, but we’ve had a couple of things we’ve had to nurse through this week off the back of last week and a couple of judgement decisions we’ll have to make tomorrow regarding the squad."

Former Wednesday starlet George Hirst will not make the match as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury, though handful Wales international forward Kieffer Moore has been cleared to play after sustaining a cut to his head at his former club Cardiff City last week.

Another international, St Lucia full-back Janoi Donacien, has also been ruled out of the clash, though tricky Iraq attacking midfielder Ali Al-Hamadi is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a physical point of view he’s doing OK," McKenna reported on Al-Hamadi. "He’s got an ongoing issue in his adductor region that needs management, so he’s under constant treatment and medication and it’s something that will need to be reviewed again at the end of the season.