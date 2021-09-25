Ipswich Town forced into changes with key players a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday clash

A victory against Lincoln City last weekend got the Tractor Boys off the mark after a difficult start to the 2021/22 campaign saw them go six games without a win, and Wednesday will be hoping to make sure they don’t get back-to-back victories as they look to try and end their own three-game winless run as they head to Portman Road.

Hayden Coulson could miss the encounter after limping off during the win over Lincoln, while Christian Walton and Kyle Edwards missed that game entirely. Bersant Celina, meanwhile, is being assessed after making his debut against the Imps, and Sam Morsy is still out suspended following his red card in his final game for Middlesbrough last month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook, who was speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s Wednesday tie, wouldn’t mention any names, but admitted they’ve had injury disappointments that will mean changing the side that picked up their first win last weekend.

He said, "On the injury front we've got a couple of disappointments and we've got a couple of positives. It is what it is. We just keep ploughing forwards.

"We have lost one, maybe two, from last week's team that won't play, which is a tough pill to swallow.

"When the supporters turn up at the stadium and see the team selection, that's not me tinkering with the team. I'd have loved nothing more than to put last week's team back on the pitch. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that."

Ipswich Town host Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Managers have different philosophies on picking teams. Some say you should never change a winning team, some say 'always pick your best team'. There's always debates. I would have picked the same team, 100%, but unfortunately, because of injuries, I can't do that. That's just something that's happening to us at the minute.”