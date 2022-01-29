Ipswich Town boss says Sheffield Wednesday’s pitch ‘was difficult’ after loss

Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town thought his side didn't do enough with the ball against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Marvin Johnson’s goal proved to be the winner as Wednesday extended their unbeaten run at Hillsborough to eight games in League One, and while the visitors had most of the possession, it was Wednesday who always looked more likely to score in Saturday afternoon’s game, with a number of other good chances going beggind.

The Ipswich boss admitted that it was always going to be tough at Hillsborough, and admitted that they didn’t create enough.

Speaking to the club after the game, McKenna,“Their home record is fantastic, I think they’ve only lost one game here all year, and the crowd get behind them.

“Part of our game plan was to come here and try to quieten the crowd down with our football, we did that for 10 minutes, then the first time they had to ball in our third of the pitch they scored. So then it became difficult - we were keeping the ball, but they enjoyed defending more.

“The pitch was difficult for how we want to play… It was difficult to play one touch, sometimes you needed the extra touch or two extra touches, so that can slow things down at times.

“But that’s the same for both teams, we have to deal with that. It’s part of the challenge.”

He also said, “We came here wanting to win and didn't, so we're disappointed… I thought there were some positive aspects to the performance, though. We controlled bits of the game and started well, but let them score with their first meaningful attack. It was poor concentration from us and it proved to be key.

"We had lots of possession in their half and took the ball bravely, but didn't create enough chances. Positives to take from individuals and some of their performances, but certainly a lot to work on ahead of next week."