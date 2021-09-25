Ipswich 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Bailey Peacock-Farrell howler cancels out Dennis Adeniran’s wonder goal
Welcome to the The Star’s live matchday blog as Sheffield Wednesday take on another of League One’s ‘fallen giants’, Ipswich Town.
Both sides head into the fixture occupying a less-than-ideal position in the early-season league table after being tipped for promotion.
The Owls’ good start has stalled in recent weeks and they have picked up just one point from their last three games, while Ipswich grabbed their first win last weekend at the seventh attempt.
It was also the Tractor Boys’ first victory in all competitions under Paul Cook this season.
Both sides have made two changes for the clash.
Scroll down for key updates from today’s match throughout the afternoon...
Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 17:29
- Sheffield Wednesday could move into play-off positions with win
- Owls searching for first victory in four matches, Ipswich have one win all season
- Len Ashurst, the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, has passed away aged 82
- Darren Moore makes two changes to the starting line-up
Moore reaction
“Overall it was another positive performance in the right direction.
“We could have made better decisions and kept the ball better.
“It is a good, solid away day. It is a committed performance.
“I thought we dominated for the away team.”
More to follow...
Reaction to come
Stay tuned to hear what Darren Moore has to say after an ultimately disappointing draw.
Sheffield Wednesday have another tough away fixture (on paper at least) at Wigan on Tuesday.
Here’s that howler
One for the end-of-season montages...
BPF error gifts Ipswich an equaliser.
BPF drops the ball down from his goal kick, but doesn’t realise an Ipswich player is behind him.
An Ipswich man nicks it away from the young keeper and finds a team mate, who lays it off for Conor Chaplin to pass into an empty net.
Awful.
Final change for Wednesday
The Owls look to see the game out with five minutes to go as Chey Dunkley replaces Saido Berahino.
Just a word on Wednesday’s centre back... The backline was a bit shaky at the start of the game, but Hutchinson has really grown into it. He ended the first half strongly, and has been an absolute mountain in the second half. He’s won so much, and is really leading the side. Big performance. - JC
Another Ipswich change
Joe Pigott - top-scorer last season for AFC Wimbledon - replaces Idris El Mizouni.
Ipswich make double switch
Rekeem Harper and Conor Chaplin on for Bersant Celina and Wes Burns.
Ipswich showing off their squad depth...
Second switch
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Olamide Shodipo.
Another Ipswich chance squandered
Adeniran is again wasteful in possession and Bonne gets in on goal but, again, fires straight at BPF.
Another let off in a game low in quality.