Sheffield Wednesday return to action against Swansea City tomorrow, and it could be another changed XI for the Owls.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT

Wednesday are desperate to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Ipswich Town, and while those losses weren't considered too damaging given the opponents, a home tie against the Swans has very different expectations.

Danny Röhl went for a back four at Portman Road, but with that game going the way that it did he may be tempted to switch things up at Hillsborough in an attempt to give them the best chance of getting a vital three points in their bid for survival.

Here's how we think they may line up - however it comes with the caveat that Röhl wouldn't give any sort of injury updates in his prematch press conference:

Back from a successful international spell where he helped England grab two wins he'll be expecting to get another start. Will be high on confidence after captaining his nation at youth level.

1. James Beadle - GK

Sat out the game against Ipswich after Röhl went to a back four, but a return to the XI in a five wouldn't be a shock.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

The Wednesday boss has spoken highly of Iorfa, and he was one of the better performers v Ipswich. Could move more centrally though into a three.

3. Dominic Iorfa - RCB

His physical presence could be vital against the teams towards the bottom end of the table, he's shown that on many occasions.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

