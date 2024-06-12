International newbie describes 'perfect' Sheffield Wednesday move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new face on the senior international scene has spoken about the impact life at Sheffield Wednesday has had on his career.

Highly-rated Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles is enjoying his first proper international break with Northern Ireland having previously spent time training with the senior side. The 18-year-old has previously stepped out at both under-19 and under-21 level for the nation, for whom he qualifies through the birthplace of his mother.

Tipped in the media for the possibility of a senior international debut in Tuesday's friendly win against Andorra - he watched on as ex-Owl Bailey Peacock-Farrell kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win - involvement in Michael O’Neill’s senior plans represents the continuation of a steep upward trajectory in his career. He made his club debut in the first of two FA Cup outings last season.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken warmly of Charles’ ability. Reared through the youth ranks at Manchester City before making the switch to Middlewood Road in 2021, he has many of the attributes the German coach rates highly in a keeper - including his ability with the ball at feet. Consideration has been given to allowing him out on loan for greater experience.

Speaking to BBC NI Sport, he said: "With being at City when I was younger, they wanted you to be good with your feet and I suppose that just carried on and brought it on in my game today."

On his Etihad upbringing, he continued: "It was very valuable. The change for me to go to Sheffield Wednesday at the time was perfect. I think that's what I needed, a change of scenery, a change [in perspective of] how the game is played. I think it's worked out perfectly."

Wednesday’s young goalkeeper joins his older brother Shea in the Northern Ireland squad. The midfielder has 16 caps and having too come through the ranks at City, now plays for recently promoted Southampton after sealing a reported £10.5m move last summer.

"When I first got the call-up it was like a dream with Shea in the same squad," said Charles the younger. “To play football around the lads, who have welcomed we well, it's been unbelievable. It's just exciting. It just keeps me motivated for the next step in my career.