International ambitions ‘natural progression’ for Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer

A senior call up for the Scotland national team is said to be on the horizon for in-form Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Owls academy product could be rewarded with an international cap in the next break from domestic football after a stellar few months for his club.

Owls Liam Palmer. Pic Steve Ellis.

The versatile defender, who has been deployed at right back, right wing back and left back in recent matches, has enjoyed a resurgence under Steve Bruce as part of a much improved Owls defence of late.

Speaking to the Star on his international ambitions, Palmer said: “I have played for the Under-21s and that’s the natural progression. It’s something that has always been in the back of my mind.

“For a number of years I have not played regularly enough, so that’s had something to do with why the call never came.

“I have been playing well and it would be an honour to be part of the squad. Fingers crossed.

“There has always been quite good players in my position over the years. Alan Hutton is a regular, he’s had a great career. It’s difficult to dislodge people who get called up every week, when you are not playing regular, so I fully understand. I just have to be patient.”

Palmer, who has been an integral part of the Wednesday squad with 29 appearances in all competitions this season, is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer.

But after showing consistency under Lee Bullen, Steve Agnew and Steve Bruce, Palmer hopes he has proven his worth as a vital part of the defensive unit that have been the basis for a successful start to life under the new Owls regime.

“Since the manager has come in - being a defender himself when he played - I think he takes pride in the defensive work.

“Not just the defence, but the whole team. We are a bit more aggressive when pressing from restarts and goal-kicks.

“That helps massively when it comes down to keeping clean sheets or staying in the game. It starts from the front, if we can stop it at source, it makes our lives a lot easier.”