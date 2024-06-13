Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield Wednesday transfer option is attracting heavy interest from Europe, The Star understands.

The Owls are working at the outset of their summer to line up new faces, with two free agents - Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer and Sheffield United defender Max Lowe - expected to complete deals. It’s understood a deal has been agreed with French club Angers for Tunisia international Yan Valery. Several other players have been linked ahead of what is expected to be a busy time both in and out at S6.

The Star understands that one name the Owls are continuing to weigh up is Ovie Ejaria. The talented attacking midfielder is believed to have trained with the club at the back end of last season, with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl having welcomed him to Middlewood Road with a view to a potential signing for next season. The understanding is that no firm move has been made by Wednesday as of yet, but that they have remained in contact with his representatives while the early stages of summer progress.

Now 26, The Star understand the former England youth international is of interest to clubs in and around Europe. One club is said to have offered Ejaria a contract, with particular interest believed to be coming from Turkey and Greece. Other English clubs are also understood to be interested in his signing.