The undisputed list of greatest semi-final comebacks after Inter Milan v Barcelona

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 7th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Inter Milan stole headlines on Tuesday evening after coming back from Barcelona's comeback to seal a place in the Champions League final.

Here, The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday desk ranks the greatest semi-final comebacks in the history of football.

1) 18/05/23 Sheffield Wednesday 5 Peterborough United 1

(AET - 5-5 agg, Sheffield Wednesday win 5-3 on pens)

End of list.

