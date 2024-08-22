Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that they ‘have to do something’ in the final week or so of the transfer window.

Wednesday have had a busy summer so far, bringing in 10 new players into their squad as Röhl builds a team capable of avoiding any sort relegation scrap this time around. But they’re not done yet, he has explained, with more work to do both in terms of incomings and outgoings at Hillsborough.

The transfer window will slam shut at the end of this month, and the Owls are eager to get a few more faces through the door at S6 in order to finalise their business - and their manager detailed how the feedback they’re getting now from other clubs is very different to what it was like back in January.

“I think we will have to do something,” Röhl told the media. “It’s about ins and outs, and in both directions there will be something happening. But how quick, and which decisions, this part is a process. In the market a lot of things happen, ther are a lot of question marks and rumours, this is normal for the final week. I think we’ve done a good job, and now we need to finish this job. I’m convinced that we will have - at the end of the window - a good squad.

There are some key positions that we’re looking for. I think if you look through the squad then you know where we can double up in the position with the same quality and a good challenge - and you also see positions where you think, ‘Oh, we can do something’. This is now what we’re looking for in the market - what is available or possible. It’s not always just about what you wish, it’s also about what is possible.

“We’ve been flexible in the summer, we’ve found some good players whether that be free agents or signing from other clubs and paying something. Always from our point of view it has been at our level - and what I can say is that we’re interesting for other clubs now. This is completely different situation to in January.”

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players in the last few weeks, with the latest name on their potential list of targets being Southampton midfielder, Shea Charles, who could well be available on loan.