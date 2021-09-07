Innovative ticket offer announced as Sheffield Wednesday continue engagement effort

Owls fans will be given the choice to watch any six of their next 10 home matches in a cut-price offer. The fixtures to choose from include important matches against fellow promotion hopefuls including Sunderland, Oxford United, Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers.

The scheme has been designed with ‘flexibility in mind.’

Prices range from £115 for adults wishing to sit on The Kop – less than £20 per match – to £151 on the South Stand and start at just £24 for under-11s.

Sheffield Wednesday have released a brand new ticket offering to its supporters.

An announcement on the club website read in part: “The Owls are pleased to announce details of a six-game discounted bundle package for supporters unable to attend every league game at Hillsborough.

“Be it work/family commitments or just personal preference, it is often the case that supporters are unable to make each S6 contest over the course of a season.

“Consequently, from our next home match up to and including Boxing Day, supporters will have the option to buy the new six-game bundle.

“With flexibility in mind, there is no need to choose all six games in the first instance as long as all selections are redeemed before matchday and used before the Boxing Day fixture against Burton.”

Individual packages can be managed online with no requirement to get in touch with the club Ticket Office.