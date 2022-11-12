The Owls were without a handful of senior men for their 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley, though the likes of returning pair Mark McGuinness and Reece James were able to play a full part in proceedings as Alex Mighten’s first half goal earned three points.

Ben Heneghan has been ruled out for the long term – potentially until the end of the season and Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran remain weeks from a reappearance in Wednesday colours.

But there is positive news on one of their most consistent players of the season, with defender Liam Palmer due to return in good time ahead of the Shrews match.

Owls George Byers runs at the Rovers defence Pic Steve Ellis

But there are question marks hanging over the condition of midfielder George Byers and attacker Mallik Wilks, both of whom have suffered from on-off injury spells this season.

Speaking in the minutes after their win at Accrington, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “We certainly hope Liam Palmer will be back from his illness. We will assess him this week.

“Wilks and Byers are both contact injuries. It is whether they can put their body weight through it; they were too sore today. We will assess them this week.”