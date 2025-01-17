Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Nathaniel Chalobah, will not be available when the Owls take on Leeds United this weekend.

Wednesday face Leeds on Sunday afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways after their FA Cup defeat to Coventry City a few days ago, and while they will still have Shea Charles available despite his Southampton recall, Chalobah has picked up a knock that will mean he is not in contention.

There is good news, however, regarding Marvin Johnson after he got back involved with team training ahead of the Leeds clash, so while Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa are - like Chalobah - unavailable for selection, Johnson may be able to make his comeback after missing the games against Millwall and Coventry.

Speaking to The Star today, Danny Röhl explained, “Marvin is back on the training pitch, which is good to see. We have Akin, Dom and now - unluckily - Nate out with injury. With Nate it’s not a big one, but for a couple of days we’ve tried to get rhythm. These are things that happen in football, we can’t influence them. We have to find a solution and this our job - my job.

“Marvin is involved in the team training, but Akin is just back on the grass, so he needs a bit longer. It’s hard to say, but it’ll take time.”

It has previously been suggested that Famewo will only be back in the mix around March after suffering a nasty injury against Portsmouth late last year, however his recent progress may mean that an earlier return could be on the cards if he can get up to speed quicker than originally predicted.