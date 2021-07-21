Injury fear shines light on need for Sheffield Wednesday transfer activity

Darren Moore and the club’s recruitment team are working hard to add new players to their squad ahead of the campaign curtain raisers in the Carabao Cup on August 1 and their League One opener six days later.

A cursory look at the Owls’ changing room offers huge cause for optimism; on the face of it players such as Barry Bannan, Dominic Iorfa, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass in the side Wednesday should surely be looking to push for an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Any concerns centre on the squad depth at Darren Moore’s disposal, with a threadbare squad having been laid bare in what has already been a manic preseason.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is suffering from an injury hamstring.

Moore has already been able to complete some impressive work in the transfer market, beating off interest higher up from the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown. Indications are that his shift towards a younger, more dynamic squad will continue.

But there are several holes in the squad he admits he would like to fill as time ticks down to the season proper.

News that Josh Windass has injured his hamstring, for example, has left a Wednesday side heading into the final weeks of preseason with Callum Paterson, left out of their most recent match with West Brom thanks to illness, as their only registered senior striker.

The scale of Windass’ injury is not yet known and while under-21 duo Charles Hagan and Korede Adedoyin have impressed, efforts will be re-doubled to bring firepower into the squad as soon as possible.

Moore will continue to take a look at trialists from higher up the football ladder and will continue to use his contacts and standing in the game alongside the recruitment expertise already at Wednesday’s disposal.

“Whether they are over this week, or just hopefully as soon as possible,” Moore said when asked about the club’s transfer activity after the Owls’ run-out at Barnsley’s Oakwell training ground on Saturday. “I'd like to think as soon as possible – we're working extremely hard.