Last updated: Friday, 13 August, 2021, 14:31
DM on Liam Palmer
There has been no contact. I can understand the interest, Liam is a good player. We’re really pleased to have him here.
He’s committed to us and certainly we’re hoping to continue what he’s doing.
DM on Chansiri
He’s wished us all well. He doesn’t miss a kick in terms of the football club.
He’s 100 per cent committed and always has been, it’s for all to see. I’m speaking with him later on today and he wishes everybody well going forward.
It’s not too weird having not met him. We see a lot of each other on video call. If we were to walk past each other in the street tomorrow we would pick each other out straight away.
I look forward to the day I can physically meet him.
DM on Shodipo
He’s doing well. I’ve seen him today. He’s making good progress, no pain or anything which is great.
We can assess him after the weekend and he can start really picking things up. Hopefully next week we can get more good news and he can start to jump back in.
I’ll wait to hear what is said. At this stage we don’t want to rush anything.
DM on vice captain?
We’ve got people like Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson - to name a few - who are a wonderful set of pros, and I think it’d be unfair to hand out a vice captaincy. They’re both very committed.
When COVID finishes, you’ll start seeing our players back out in the community.
DM on pitch size
I’ve extended the pitch back out to where I believe it should be... It’s nothing the fans haven’t seen before. It’s just about choice - we’ve taken it back out there, the grounds staff have done a wonderful job on the pitch.
There was limited time for them to get the pitches ready, so I should praise them for the work they’ve done. There’s a wonderful playing surface on the pitch and the training ground.
DM on Gregory
For Lee, any striker wants to feel the back of the net. He;s itching and raring to go. We’re really pleased he;s on board.
DM on Sow signing
It’s just come and play for this wonderful club.
When the players get online and have a look. It’s not about me enticing the players, it’s the history and tradition of the football club. When they see the club and the support, the historic moments, it goes a long, long way.
It’s about being a cog in the wheel. My job is to speak to players on behalf of the club. The people wanting to come to the club is because of where we’re at.
I want to say thankyou to the supporters. It has helped me.
DM on Luke Jackson
We feel for Guiseley. Both clubs had agreed for him to go on loan, but we had a final training session, he outstretched and landed awkwardly.
It’s a real minor one, we feel for Guiseley and helpfully we can get Luke some treatment in the next week or so and we’ll be happy for him to go there.
We’re working closely with it. It’s one of those things.
DM on Hunt and Galvin
We spoke about the younger players getting some mens football and that is why they’ve been sent there.
It’s about bringing physical strength and getting that matchday experience in dressing rooms. We’ll be monitoring them.
There is so much valuable experience to be gained from it.