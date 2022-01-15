Injured Sheffield Wednesday player turned away from Plymouth Argyle match amid new Plan B protocols
Injured Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley was turned away from his side’s home clash with Plymouth Argyle after new ‘Plan B’ protocols were implemented at the ground.
The defender, who is sitting out due to a hamstring injury, tweeted shortly after the incident.
It is the first match back at Hillsborough since the new Government safety protocols were implemented at sports venues of more than 10,000-seater capacity.
Wednesday had articulated the requirement for either Covic-19 passes or proof of a negative lateral flow test in the lead up to the match.
Fans were advised to arrive early to the ground and there were few other issues reported with the updated procedure.
Dunkley seemed to take the situation in good humour and tweeted: “Just been refused to get into a home game at my own club - stewards/ security 1 - 0 Dunkley nil”
He later wrote: “Get home quickly for 2nd half - radio on in car - let’s go boys”