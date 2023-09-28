Sunderland will be without two influential midfield players for their visit to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening.

The Black Cats will arrive fifth in the Championship table and hoping to bounce back from a smash-and-grab defeat against Cardiff City last weekend.

They’ll attempt to do so without France youth international Pierre Ekwah and attacking threat Bradley Dack, who have both been ruled out through injury.

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said both midfielders were not likely to be able to play a part.

Dack has scored once and assisted once since his switch from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, missing their last three matches with what has been described as a ‘minor’ hamstring problem.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United prospect Ekwah scored twice in a 5-0 win over Southampton earlier this month but suffered a dead leg in a win over QPR.

“I don’t think either of them are going to make it for tomorrow, though not because they’re miles away,” said Mowbray.

“It’s just that we’re trying to make sure they’re right so they don’t break down when they come back, that’s with Bradley specifically because we know that hamstring injuries are dangerous ones that can repeat.

“With Pierre, we just have to accept that he’s had a really bad hematoma and dead leg.