2. Lewis Price

A dependable back-up keeper over the 2015/16 season having arrived on a free from Palace, Welsh international Price made only a handful of appearances before leaving for Rotherham in the summer of 2016. There he made 20 league appearances over four years before heading into coaching. After a few months as a youth goalkeeping coach at Bournemouth, he joined MK Dons as first team keeper coach last month.

Photo: Dave Thompson