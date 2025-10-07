Another key appointment has been made to the Independent Football Regulator that Sheffield Wednesday fans are pinning their hopes on.

Richard Monks, a former executive at EY and the Financial Conduct Authority, will be the new Chief Executive Officer for the IFR, with the body hoping to be in action come November.

The news was confirmed by the Government in a statement that read, “Independent Football Regulator (IFR) Chair David Kogan has today appointed Richard Monks as the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer. As the IFR’s first executive appointment, Monks brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the financial regulation sector.

“Most recently, Monks was a Partner at Ernst & Young, one of the City’s ‘Big Four’ professional services and accounting firms. While at EY, Monks was responsible for advising regulators on Government’s growth objective and financial services clients on regulatory implementation...

“In the coming weeks and months, the IFR will launch further public consultations on its policies, rules, and guidance, to gather industry feedback and familiarise industry with its provisions as set out in the Football Governance Act.”

Meanwhile, Kogan - who was appointed on Monday - said that Monks’ appointment shows that they’re going to be ‘hitting the ground running’.

“Richard brings extensive financial and regulatory clout to the IFR” he said. “Providing balance and insight to our senior leadership team. We are drawing on a wide range of knowledge from the worlds of regulation and football and Richard will build on this as he develops our executive and regulatory skills. This appointment demonstrates the IFR is hitting the ground running.”

Monks, who previously provided advice to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for its work in response to the Fan Led Review of Football Governance, will be another who has a very close eye on the goings-on at Hillsborough as the crisis club crashes from one disaster to the next.

Many Wednesdayites see the IFR as their only hope when it comes to getting Chansiri out of their club as the Thai businessman continues to cling on despite the obvious problems, with six different transfer embargoes from the English Football League now hanging over them. They’re also unable to pay any transfer fees until 2027 - though that’s not a major concern when so many people at the club currently remain unpaid.

