Incessant fight for promotion may have taken its toll on injury-ravaged Sheffield Wednesday, says Owls star

Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson has suggested that two consecutive play-off challenges may have been the cause of their injury-plagued season.

Hutchinson is among a huge number of players who have missed large chunks of this campaign, having played a key role in taking the team to the top six last year and the year before.

Owls Sam Hutchinson back in action after a long term injury with Manager Joss Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

And the former Chelsea player believes that incessant challenge may have caught up with the squad.

Taking the example of the gritty performance and win against Leeds United on Saturday, Hutchinson explained the pressure teams in the Championship are under.

“You come to Elland Road, they’re under the cosh, they are expected to do more,” he said.

“It’s a difficult league, maybe you have a hangover from the last two play-offs. You just have it.

The Owls pair of Morgan Fox and Sam Hutchinson celebrating victory in the Snow at Elland Road....Pic Steve Ellis

“We’ve done so well. We haven’t had any time off compared to other people and maybe it’s a hangover, maybe that’s why we have got injuries, I don’t know. Make no mistake, we will be going to the end of the season.”

The win at the weekend was probably enough to stave off relegation, but Hutchinson isn’t letting up, after making his return to action for the Yorkshire derby.

“I just think we need to win every game and get as high as possible because I don’t think we should be anywhere near where we are, regardless of all the injuries and what’s gone on behind, it’s not good enough,” he said.

“As players and as a club as a whole we haven’t been good enough this season and fingers crossed we can step up and this last part of the season we can put a run together and have a go. We won’t be giving up.”

Owls Sam Hutchinson back in action after a long term injury.....Pic Steve Ellis

“We have got lots to play for. We have pride to play for.”