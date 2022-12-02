Sheffield Wednesday head to Derby County this weekend carrying an abysmal record having not picked up a win there in their last 13 trips.

It was back in April 2006, the last time the Owls tasted victory over the Rams away from home and while the current batch of players will hardly be too concerned with what's gone on in the past, supporters will be hoping to finally get one over on Derby.

Over 16-years-ago it was Marcus Tudgay and Leon Best who were the scorers that day on a sunny afternoon in the east Midlands and current Wednesday boss Darren Moore was in the line-up for the hosts.

Ahead of this one, Michael Smith will be coming up against his former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne who took over at Derby earlier this season and after two goals in last week’s FA Cup win over Mansfield Town, the striker is hoping for a start and a chance to add to what he feels is a somewhat disappointing goal return for the campaign so far.

“I feel like I should be in and around the double-figures mark and so that’s disappointing, the goals, but it’s more about the team,” he said.

“There are so many goalscorers in the squad and as long as we’re picking up results it’s alright.

“That takes the pressure off if we’re winning games. The lads have done unbelievably well to chip-in from all over the pitch. It’s all good.”

Scroll through to see the team and what happened to the Owls line-up from their last win at Derby.

Leon Best after scoring the second goal for Wednesday against Derby in April 2006

Scott Carson - Then on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season. Didn't make an impact at Anfield and moved to West Brom where he made over 100 appearances and become a full England international. Had spells at Bursaspor and Wigan before a long period at Derby. Now 37 and at Man City in one of those brilliant roles as fourth choice keeper, knowing you don't have to play

Yoann Folly - Also on loan, from Southampton, the Frenchman would make the move permanent that summer but left a couple of seasons later for Plymouth. Switched to the opposite end of the UK by signing for Aberdeen. Forced to retire in 2012 at the age of just 27 aftre being diagnosed with a lung condition

Tommy Spurr - Leeds-born Tommy Spurr spent seven years at Hillsborough before the Owls sold him to Doncaster in 2011. A few years later he was off to Blackburn and then Preston where in 2019 he finished his career earlier this year at the age of 32 having picked up an injury on loan at Fleetwood