IN PICTURES: George Hirst returns to action for Sheffield Wednesday

George Hirst made his long-awaited return to action for Sheffield Wednesday and marked the occasion with a goal.

Hirst scored and also won a penalty in a 3-2 defeat for Wednesday’s U23 side at their Leeds United counterparts.

The striker had not made a single competitive appearance for the Owls at any age level due to a dispute with the club over his future.

But a softening in stance from both sides has seen him brought back into the fold and he could now go on to make appearances for the senior side.

