In-form Sheffield Wednesday man receives international call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Man-of-the-moment goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, on loan from Premier League Burnley, will spend time with Northern Ireland next month as part of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 24-year-old has 23 caps and is expected to retain his number one shirt for their match-ups against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.

Ian Baraclough’s men will be back in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying action with a trip to Vilnius on September 2 followed by a home clash against the Swiss six days later on September 8. In between the two Group C games they take on Estonia in a friendly in Tallinn on September 5.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been called up for Northern Ireland.

The squad continues in Baraclough’s effort to blood further youngsters alongside a number of experienced heads and despite his relatively tender age, Peacock-Farrell is one of the more experienced players in the squad.

The forthcoming international break could see Wednesday’s home clash with Sunderland on August 4 postponed if either club have three or more players called up for international duty.

The ruling includes age group football and offers the affected club the option of a postponement.

The Owls await news on possible call-ups for the likes of Ciaran Brennan (Republic of Ireland u21s), Theo Corbeanu (Canda) and Scottish pair Callum Paterson and Liam Palmer.

Darlington-born Peacock-Farrell qualifies for Northern Ireland through the birthplace of his grandfather.