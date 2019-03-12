In-form Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer wins his first Scotland call-up 

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has today received his first Scotland call-up.

Palmer, along with Owls teammate Barry Bannan, has been named in the Scots squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month.

Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer has been included in Scotland's squad

The 27-year-old, capped eight times for Scotland at U21s level, has been one of the Owls' standout performers in recent months. Palmer has underlined his versatility in defence, acquitting himself well in both full-back positions.

Worksop-born Palmer qualifies for Scotland through his late grandmother, who was from Carluke in South Lanarkshire.

Liam Palmer on his Owls future

Speaking about his Scotland ambitions last week, Palmer said: "I have played for the U21s and that’s the natural progression. It’s something that has always been in the back of my mind.

"For a number of years I have not played regularly enough, so that’s had something to do with why the call never came.

"I have been playing well and it would be an honour to be part of the squad. Fingers crossed.

"There has always been quite good players in my position over the years. Alan Hutton is a regular, he’s had a great career. It’s difficult to dislodge people who get called up every week, when you are not playing regular, so I fully understand. I just have to be patient."

Palmer, out of contract in the summer, has made more than 200 appearances since coming through the ranks at Hillsborough.

As for Wednesday midfield playmaker Bannan, he has been capped 27 times by his country but this is his first call-up since 2017.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Archer (Millwall)

Scott Bain (Celtic)

Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders

David Bates (Hamburg)

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Stephen O’Donnell (Kilmarnock)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

John Fleck (Sheffield United)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Forwards

Oliver Burke (Celtic)*

James Forrest (Celtic)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City)

Marc McNulty (Hibernian)**

Lewis Morgan (Sunderland)***

Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)



*on loan from West Bromwich Albion

**on loan from Reading

***on loan from Celtic