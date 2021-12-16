The Northern Ireland international is still a young keeper at the age of 25 and, on loan from Premier League Burnley, had his early months at the club blighted by some high-profile errors.

But classy performances in back-to-back clean sheets saw his name sung by the travelling Owls support at Crewe on Saturday after a classy double save from a penalty went some way to earning a valuable win.

Peacock-Farrell has marshalled a makeshift defence in recent weeks amid an extraordinary defensive injury crisis and produced a stunning man of the match performance in their 0-0 draw at in-form Portsmouth last week.

“It’s about staying consistent with him,” said Owls boss Darren Moore on his role in Peacock-Farrell’s Wednesday journey so far.

“Even in those moments you have to remember he’s an exceptional international player. He’s a player that has played at the highest level and will always go back to play at the highest level.

“I’m just pleased that we’ve got him here and that we’ve been able to give him the platform to bring that consistency to his game.

“He’s still a young goalkeeper in terms of his age but he has marvellous potential and I think people have seen that at Wednesday in abundance.”

Peacock-Farrell himself is honest about his need for improvement in certain areas and asked about the difficulties of facing criticism as a young player remained philosophical.

Speaking after that Pompey outing, the former Leeds United keeper spoke of his hunger to make a real success of his time in South Yorkshire and reflected on his experiences so far.

“You’re content but you always want more,” he said. “I’m here to progress and to learn and to do everyone at Wednesday justice.

“You just take it in your stride. I’ve had highs and lows but it’s important you stay neutral and not really do anything too different and to keep doing what you do; working hard in training.

“Sometimes in a game things don’t go your way in matches. It’s about making sure you keep grinding it out and it will all come good in the end.”

Moore made is clear the next job on the agenda when it comes to Peacock-Farrell is adding consistent concentration to his game.

Club captain Barry Bannan admitted a nagging concern over the possibility Burnley could recall their young stopper in January, though Moore made a point of saying Wednesday is the ideal environment for his continued development.

“We’ve seen enough of Bailey now to see he’s a top, top goalkeeper and what we’re looking at now is that consistency,” Moore said.

“Is he an excellent goalkeeper? Yes he is. Is he still developing? Yes he is. Is he at the right club in terms of where he is in his career and getting that game time he needs? Yes, we feel that.