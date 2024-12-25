Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It would seem that Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has a growing list of admirers, with Tottenham Hotspur now said to be one of them.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper has barely played for the Owls at senior level, making almost as many first team appearances for his nation, Northern Ireland, as he has done in Wednesday colours, however he has shown real quality when he has taken to the field, and few are surprised at the sort of clubs said to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Danny Röhl has spoken highly of Charles for months, discussing his progress at Middlewood Road as he continues to learn under the watchful eye of the Owls boss as well as respected goalkeeper coach, Sal Bibbo. The talented teen was called upon throughout this season’s Carabao Cup run, and impressed with his work with the ball at his feet as much as his actual goalkeeping.

The Star previously reported that a number of Premier League clubs were watching Charles as they weighed up making a move for him, and it’s understood that there are is also a long list of admirers should he become available on a loan basis once the January transfer window opens up in a few days’ time.

Aston Villa are one club that are thought to have been keeping an eye on the former Manchester City academy ‘keeper, and now it has been reported by journalist, Darren Witcoop, that Spurs have also ‘considered’ Charles alongside other options between the sticks.

“Burnley keeper James Trafford one to keep eye on in January,” he said. “A £16m move to Newcastle collapsed in summer but Tottenham admirers. Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson & Sheffield Wednesday rookie Pierce Charles also considered as EFL options.”

Wednesday currently have James Beadle as their number one as things stand, and while Charles has been the name on the bench for Röhl ahead of veteran stopper, Ben Hamer, a decision may be made in January to give their NI international a chance to get regular senior minutes under his belt elsewhere.