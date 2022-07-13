Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is the subject of interest from Blackpool and Norwich City.

The Owls have received an unknown bid from Blackpool for their talented midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who is into the final season of a three-year deal he signed when joining from Premier League giants Manchester City.

Norwich City are also said to be interested in signing the youngster.

The Star revealed last month that Wednesday were set for new contract negotiations with the 21-year-old, who has so far played 45 matches across two seasons with the Owls.

Some 32 of those appearances came last season as Darren Moore looked to adapt his powerful running attributes into the first team line-up. An injury cost his dearly after he featured in 21 of 23 League One matches between September and the start of February.

By the time he had returned from an injury suffered in a home clash with Morecambe on February 1, George Byers had taken his place in a settled midfield three and Dele-Bashiru watched much of the run-in from the sidelines.

Wednesday brought Dele-Bashiru in from City under Garry Monk on undisclosed terms, and though the exact percentage figure is yet to be revealed, The Star understands there was a ‘sizeable’ sell-on clause involved in the deal.

It means that a percentage of any fee received from Blackpool or any other club for the Germany-born youngster would come out of Wednesday’s coffers and go to City.

Wednesday have already resisted offers from Argentina for forward Josh Windass and have given interest in striker Lee Gregory short shrift this summer.

The Star understands that the club are not necessarily closed for business in terms of outgoings and will listen to offers for the right players as Owls boss Darren Moore looks to continue his re-moulding of the squad for another gruelling League One season.