Impending exit of Sheffield Wednesday coach announced by Owls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weaver has been a superb servant for the Owls over the years, spending time in the academy of his boyhood club before having two stints at Hillsborough during his professional career - once on loan from Manchester City, and then again on a permanent basis between 2010 and 2013.

Now, after years working in the club’s goalkeeping department at both senior and youth level, the 45-year-old has decided to call it a day so that he can go and focus on more important things like spending time with his family.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lot of personal reasons,” he explained to the club’s official website. “Last year I lost my brother which has obviously had a massive impact on my family’s life. It makes you prioritise certain things and makes you realise how important other things are, like spending time with your family. I have two young kids and I want to spend as much time as I can with them.

“Physically, I had six operations on my knee as a player and as a goalkeeping coach you have to be relatively active, I’ve struggled over the last few months. It’s something that’s not going to get any better and not something where I can have a quick operation and it will be better. It’s an accumulation of the operations and playing for almost 20 years and it’s taken its toll...